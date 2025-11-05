Three more Westbury suspects come forward

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The anti-gang Unit in Gauteng has arrested three more suspects in connection with the recent Westbury double murder and five counts of attempted murder.

The trio, aged between 17 and 20, were arrested on Tuesday after they were taken to police by their parents and lawyers, said police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili.

The 17-year-old has been taken to a place safety as per the Child Justice Act while the 19- and 20-year-olds have been detained.

The three will join the first two accused on Thursday when they appear before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court. The alleged mastermind, aged 36, was arrested in Westbury on October 31. A 20-year-old is also in the dock.

TimesLIVE