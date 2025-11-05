WATCH | Diepkloof Zone 3’s recurring sewage spills due to illegal connections, junk in system

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A burst pipe outside a home in Diepkloof has left the community with sewage running down the street.

Residents of Diepkloof Zone 3 in Soweto say they have been living with the stench and mess of burst sewage pipes for more than a decade, and are fed up as they feel there is no permanent solution in sight.

Residents said every time it rains, sewage water flows on roads, leaving homes, small businesses and streets drenched in dirty water. Johannesburg Water’s interventions have so far only offered short-term fixes before the problem resurfaces again, they said.

Vincent Molelwa, who runs a tuck shop close to where sewage pipes often burst, said: “This thing has been happening for more than 10 years. After they come back to unblock a new one, another one will surface.”

Pointing to a problematic pipe, he said: “It normally happens when it has rained. They can’t fix it permanently because the person who owns the house where the sewage is coming from built on top of the sewage pipe.”

Molelwa said the constant sewage leaks have hurt local businesses, with customers afraid to visit shops nearby as they have to walk through sewage water.

“This is a nuisance. People are running businesses but need to close until the issue is fixed or open and no-one shows up. My business is no longer going well,” he said.

Johannesburg Water confirmed it is aware of recurring sewage blockages along Monnafelamota Street.

Spokesperson Nolwazi Dhlamini said the issue is largely caused by illegal connections of downpipes and gutters into the sewage system.

“Foreign objects have been found inside the sewage line, indicating abuse of the system,” she said.

“Johannesburg Water teams are always encouraged after clearing blockages and restoring the flow in sewage lines to notify residents of the importance of proper sewage use.”

Dhlamini said the entity has engaged with the local councillor to help educate the community about the impact of illegal connections and misuse of the system but the problem is ongoing.

“Despite this, recurring blockages persist during the rainy season due to illegal connections and foreign objects in the system,” she said.

Lasting change requires co-operation, she said.

“A combination of law enforcement, public education and self-regulated behavioural changes are required through social interventions to make a material mark in the management of infrastructure.”

