Air Traffic and Navigation Service parts ways with CEO Nozipho Mdawe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The troubled state-owned Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) board and its CEO, Nozipho Mdawe, have agreed to end their working relationship.

Following a confidential agreement, Mdawe left the job effective October 31, well ahead of the expiry of her five-year contract.

According to ATNS, Mdawe has decided to pursue other career opportunities outside ATNS after an eventful three-year stint at the helm.

The CEO had been on leave since March as a precautionary measure after a board-initiated independent investigation by a reputable law firm into the challenges facing the aviation industry in South Africa, with a particular focus on the role of ATNS and its CEO.

“On behalf of the board of directors of ATNS, I am grateful to Nozipho for being available to serve ATNS during her tenure,” said board chair Zola Majavu.

Mdawe said she was grateful for the opportunity to serve South Africa and the continent through an entity as critical to the economy as ATNS.

“I wish the board, employees, aviation community and clients of ATNS all the best as they continue to pilot this ship to greater heights. I will continue to cheer ATNS beyond our formal employment relationship,” she said.

Majavu confirmed that the investigation cleared the CEO of any wrongdoing and misconduct, and that the decision to part ways was to allow both the company and the CEO a fresh start.

“We thank the CEO for her professional conduct and co-operation during the course of the investigation,” said Majavu.

Both Mdawe and ATNS said they had agreed not to comment further, and consider the chapter closed.

TimesLIVE