Barber who preyed on young boys gets four life sentences

'Fear and shame silenced the boys until one confronted another, exposing the crimes committed by the barber.' Stock image

A barber in Hertzogville, Free State, has been jailed for the rape of four boys aged 12, 13 and 15.

Tshepo Godfrey Letshabo operated from a rented shack divided into a salon and a bedroom.

He lured his victims with offers of free haircuts.

Free State National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the first two victims were accosted one by one.

“After trimming one boy’s hair he dragged him into the bedroom for sexual acts. The second victim was also violated.”

He then got them to fetch a third victim. “Unaware, he was pulled in and raped.”

She said the fourth victim was called into the room during a visit to the salon “and forced into sexual acts”.

“Fear and shame silenced the boys until one confronted another, exposing the crimes. Police were notified, and Letshabo was arrested. The victims testified courageously.”

Letshabo was sentenced this week to four terms of life imprisonment, to be served concurrently, and his name is to be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

“The NPA remains committed to holding child predators accountable. Sexual violence strips victims of dignity and privacy. The NPA fights back hard, and this sentence warns that atrocities against minors will face unrelenting justice,“ said Senokoatsane.

