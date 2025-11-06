Chef left disfigured in axe attack by brother: 15-year jail term imposed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When their electricity was disconnected for non-payment, Trevor Isaacs was challenged by his sister over spending all his money on drugs and liquor.

He responded by storming out of the room to fetch an axe, with which he hit her in the face.

The Upington regional court this week sentenced the 32-year-old to 15 years’ imprisonment for attempted murder.

Northern Cape NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said due to the attack on July 7, the 39-year-old woman has permanently lost sight in her left eye.

She spent a month in the hospital and has been unable to resume her previous duties as a restaurant chef, now assisting only in meal preparation due to her impaired vision.

During sentencing proceedings, prosecutor Mannini Setai led her testimony, in which she described the deep pain and lasting trauma caused by her brother’s violent act.

She told the court that she could never forgive him, explaining how the assault had disfigured her and robbed her of her independence and self-esteem.

