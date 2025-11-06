Druggie with ‘alarming capacity for violence’ jailed for Stellenbosch student’s murder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Flowers and messages of support have been left at the spot in Stellenbosch where Jesse Mitchell was killed.

The paths of two 19-year-olds crossed in Stellenbosch a year ago: One had studied all-night into the early hours of the morning and was about to celebrate his birthday. The other was a drug addict who needed cash.

A callous flick of a knife ended both their futures.

CCTV footage helped police find the murder weapon, fingerprints and DNA on which identified the killer. A subsequent plea deal with the prosecution sealed the fate of Rudolph Hufke this week.

The Stellenbosch regional court sentenced Hufke to life imprisonment for first-year BSc student Jesse Mitchell’s murder and 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The court also ordered the now 20-year-old accused to serve a term of 15 years’ imprisonment for the robbery of Sikho Matimba.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Hufke confessed that on the afternoon of October 15 2024, he and an accomplice were in Jan Cilliers Street, Stellenbosch, when they spotted Matimba heading towards them. They decided to rob him.

They walked past him and turned around. His accomplice grabbed his backpack and pulled it off his back.

When Matimba resisted, Hufke pulled out a knife and attempted to attack him. His accomplice ran away with the bag. Matimba again attempted to fight back but Hufke then hit him with a rock in the face. Hufke ran away and joined his accomplice.

In the early hours of the next day, October 16 2024, he was in Borcherd Street, Stellenbosch, looking for people he could rob using a knife he carried.

In CCTV footage played in court, Hufke was seen walking with a man and a woman before moving away from them towards the road, as if to cross it. The CCTV footage then shows Mitchell riding past on his electric bicycle. Hufke stabs him in the neck. The electric bicycle does not stop immediately but travels for a distance before it crashes on the pavement.

Hufke attempted to push the knife into his pocket, but it fell on the ground. Police picked the knife up later and found his fingerprints and DNA on it.

In the video footage, he was seen strolling in the direction of where Mitchell fell and was dying. He crossed the road towards his victim, and the headlight of a passing vehicle showed his silhouette where he picked up Mitchell’s backpack with his belongings and walked away.

Prosecutor William da Gras, asking for a hefty sentence, said the offences were committed with malice and forethought.

“The deceased’s promising life was brutally cut short on his birthday all for the euphoria of a drug-induced high.

“He conducted a reign of terror in the Stellenbosch area which was only abated after his arrest. These offences sent shockwaves throughout the greater Stellenbosch area and negatively affected the general public’s quality of life.

“He exhibits an alarming capacity for violence and a serious lack of self-control and has little prospects of rehabilitation. There are no substantial and compelling circumstances justifying a sentence less than the prescribed minimum sentences.”

In a victim impact statement, Christina Mitchell wrote that her grandson’s murder continues to haunt her. It was her grandson’s 19th birthday; he and a group of other students worked until late on an assignment they were to submit the next day. He was attacked in the early hours, left on the ground dead. “My deep anxiety is for the families of current students. I hope the sentence pronounced should be a deterrent to perpetrators and an assurance to parents of students of the safety of Stellenbosch.”

Western Cape director of public prosecutions, Adv Nicolette Bell, welcomed the sentence and applauded the prosecution and investigation team for the sterling work they did which forced the accused to plead guilty due to the inescapable and mounting evidence against him.

TimesLIVE