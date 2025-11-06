Gauteng parents warned of fraudsters offering fake school placements

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gauteng education department (GDE) has warned parents to beware of scammers claiming they can secure school placements for the 2026 academic year in exchange for money.

Reports have emerged about a man known as “Godfrey” who has allegedly been asking parents for bribes to place their children in public schools. The department said there is no employee by that name working in Tshwane or any district office and urged parents not to fall for the scam.

“No individual can fast-track the placement process. Anyone who pays these fraudsters is paying for nothing, as all placements are handled only through the official GDE online admissions system,” it said.

Criminals often exploit parents’ anxiety during the admissions period and encouraged the public to report any suspicious individuals or activity immediately, it added.

The 2026 online admissions placement process began on October 16, with offers being sent to parents via SMS and through the online system. The department assured parents that all applications are processed fairly and free of charge.

“Parents whose applications are still being processed have been urged to be patient and wait for the official offers. Those who have already received an SMS confirming their child’s placement in grade 1 or grade 8 should regard it as final, even if they do not log into the system.”

All communication from the GDE regarding placement is sent officially via SMS or through the online admissions system. We urge parents to remain patient and vigilant as we finalise the placement of every learner — Matome Chiloane, Gauteng education MEC

The department added that if parents applied to multiple schools, they can accept an offer while waiting for others. However, if no new offers are received within seven days, it means all other schools applied to are full, and the placement where the last offer was accepted will be confirmed.

“Placements are determined according to specific criteria, including whether the learner lives within a school’s feeder zone, has siblings at the school or whether the parent’s workplace falls within the feeder area. Placement is also subject to the availability of space.”

Where schools are full, pupils will be offered transfer placements at nearby schools with available capacity. Parents may accept or decline these offers.

The department noted that parents who are unhappy with their child’s placement can:

file an objection online within seven days of receiving the offer; or

if unsatisfied with the outcome, they may appeal within another seven days.

The department reviews all cases and communicates outcomes within 14 to 21 days.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department is working hard to ensure all pupils are placed for the 2026 academic year and reminded parents not to engage anyone claiming to offer placement help for money.

“All communication from the GDE regarding placement is sent officially via SMS or through the online admissions system,” he said. “We urge parents to remain patient and vigilant as we finalise the placement of every learner.”

