MPs question Idac head Johnson about NCC leader Adams’ cases against top cops

Members of Parliament at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

Members of the ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system have questioned the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head advocate Andrea Johnson about the events leading up to criminal cases opened by National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams against top police officials.

Johnson made her first appearance before the committee on Thursday, where MPs had an opportunity to ask questions.

On October 29, Adams opened a case of perjury against KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the Cape Town central police station after Mkhwanazi withdrew allegations made against former police minister Bheki Cele that he allegedly received money from controversial Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Then, on October 31, he laid criminal charges of nepotism against national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.

In a question-and-answer session in parliament, ANC MP Xola Nqola posed a question to Johnson about when Adams lodged a complaint with Idac and when they received the dockets.

“He referred the matter to Idac in November, and Idac requested and received the dockets after that,” Johnson replied.

Nqola further said, “So Adams’ evidence is that at the end of October, he registered cases but said that within 15 days, dockets were missing in between those days.”

In response, Johnson said, “That’s what he referred to.”

EFF MP Leigh-Ann Mathys questioned the timeline of the events, highlighting that all events from opening cases to them being referred to Idac happened within 14 days.

Johnson acknowledged Mathys’ concern but said it wasn’t in their control how the sequence of events happened.

“On the face of it, it looks like things were rushed,” she said. “We cannot determine the sequence he chose to follow, but when he did come to Idac to refer the matter, we dealt with it at the time.”

Earlier during the proceedings, Johnson raised concerns about Adams’ presence as he had laid a complaint at Idac.

“I don’t know Adams, but I’ve seen him on TV. It’s a challenge for me ethically. We are discussing a criminal matter in which Adams is a complainant, and I see he’s sitting in the house. What can happen later during a criminal trial is that accused individuals are allowed to say their matter was unduly influenced by their presence.”

Adams then walked out of parliament.

Proceedings continue.

