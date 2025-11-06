Ndimande brothers to arrive in SA on Tuesday to face AKA murder rap

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Ndimande brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi, will be extradited from Eswatini to SA on Tuesday.

Two brothers accused of being the gunmen in the death of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend chef Tebello Motsoane in Durban’s Florida Road in February 2023 are expected back in South Africa on Tuesday to face trial with five others accused of the murders.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed last week that Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande had abandoned their appeal against a previous order by a court in Eswatini to extradite them to South Africa.

They were arrested there in February 2024, and the extradition order was granted in August that year.

Justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has confirmed that after the withdrawal of their appeal against that order, the brothers will return to South Africa.

Kubayi said the department had received an official extradition order from Eswatini, which was granted by the acting prime minister.

“The department has received confirmation that the pair will be brought back to South Africa on November 11 to stand trial on charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

“All logistical arrangements regarding their handover and collection will be co-ordinated by the SAPS through established diplomatic channels.”

It is expected that the brothers might attempt to apply for bail when they make their first appearance in court on a date still to be announced.

The trial has been set down to begin in July next year.

