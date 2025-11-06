Parents protest after Nduli Primary pupils stay home due to poor school conditions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nduli pupils with community members took to the streets marching against overcrowding, infrastructure and negligence at the school.

Parents and community members in Nduli, Ceres, in the Western Cape, have taken to the streets after pupils at Nduli Primary School stopped attending classes for three weeks because of poor infrastructure and overcrowding.

Parents say they have kept their children at home out of frustration, accusing the Western Cape education department (WCED) of neglecting the school’s deteriorating conditions.

The school is reportedly facing severe overcrowding, a shortage of classrooms and neglected facilities, with no school hall or playgrounds.

Nduli ward councillor Andile Gili said parents believed they had no choice but to act.

“Parents are frustrated because they feel neglected by the WCED, so they stopped allowing their children to attend class,” he said.

A memorandum of grievance has been sent to the WCED. The department said it acknowledged the concerns raised by the Nduli community and remained committed to addressing the issues.

“The new primary school in Vredebes is being established to serve the wider community, including learners from the Vredebes and Nduli areas,” it said.

In response to the growing demand for isiXhosa as a language of teaching and learning, the department said the new school will offer isiXhosa as its language of instruction.

“We understand this does not immediately resolve the challenges at the school, particularly regarding large learner numbers and the condition of school facilities,” the department said.

The new school would be built in phases, with the first phase expected to be completed by the end of next year.

The department added it would conduct a full assessment of Nduli Primary’s infrastructure to determine the most urgent needs and guide short-term interventions to provide relief as soon as possible.

Parents were urged to avoid further disruptions to teaching and learning. “This is a crucial period, as end-of-year exams are about to begin.”

It warned that continued protests could harm pupils’ progress and academic results.

The WCED said it remains committed to working with the Nduli community to ensure pupils return to class and lasting solutions are found.

