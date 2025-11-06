South Africa

POLL | Was Nkosana Makate’s decades-long fight against Vodacom worth it?

Nkosana Kenneth Makate, the inventor of Please Call Me, says he's had enough of the fighting and will accept the court finding on his R10bn claim against Vodacom.
Nkosana Kenneth Makate, the inventor of Please Call Me, says he's had enough of the fighting and will accept the court finding on his R10bn claim against Vodacom. (Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki)

The Please Call Me saga has finally ended with Vodacom and Nkosana Makate agreeing to an out-of-court settlement.

Makate, who is now 49-years old, was 24 at the start of the conflict with Vodacom — first for recognition and later for fair compensation.

In 2016, the Constitutional Court ruled Makate was entitled to compensation for inventing Please Call Me. He rejected Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub’s R47m offer in 2019, saying his idea was worth billions. The Supreme Court of Appeal later agreed he could be owed 5%–7.5% of the service’s revenue.

Vodacom has now withdrawn its appeal, saying: “The parties are glad that finality has been reached in this regard.”

While the settlement amount remains undisclosed, the company previously cited the SCA’s minority judgment which placed Makate’s compensation at about R186m.

