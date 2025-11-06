There are no rogue elements at Idac, says head Andrea Johnson

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

IDAC,head,Andrea Johnson, testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on November 06, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), Andrea Johnson, says there are no rogue members in the unit.

This comes after KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that there “are rogue elements” within the organisation. He said he had sources at Idac who provided him with information about what was happening at the organisation.

He also claimed that the arrest of crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and his co-accused in June was an attempt to stop criminal investigations in Gauteng.

Appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, Johnson told MPs that Mkhwanazi made the allegations carelessly and without proof.

“There are no rogue members at Idac, and I’m sure Mkhwanazi knows that putting such a word out there is irresponsible,” Johnson said. “The absence of any evidence has cost people their lives and agencies their mandates; there are no rogues. Perhaps he knows rogues because he indicated he has sources in Idac.”

She said there was no truth to Mkhwanazi’s allegations about Khumalo’s arrest.

MK Party MP David Skosana asked Johnson if she believed there were rogue elements in the SAPS, and Johnson said she did not know of any.

Her response sparked tension between the two, with Skosana accusing Johnson of being emotional in answering questions.

“Not everyone in SAPS is a bad apple,” Johnson said. “With regards to Idac, if it turns out there is someone who works against what we are supposed to do, they will be dealt with. None of that has come to the fore yet.”

Johnson further revealed there had been an investigation of KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, but they couldn’t continue with the investigations as there was not enough evidence.

“In terms of the allegations from that matter, there’s insufficient evidence for me to move against both of them.”

She addressed the false warrant of arrest against Masemola in August.

“When the stories came out about Idac having a warrant to arrest Masemola, I did something I wouldn’t ordinarily do. I called Masemola personally and told him that if he heard the story, it was not true; there were no warrants. It happened two times after as well. He is the national police commissioner; I afforded him that respect. I do not have an investigation against them.”

TimesLIVE