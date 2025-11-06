WATCH | ‘Our pupils deserve the best’: Vosloorus school gets new library to boost literacy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Acting principal Mbongeni Hadebe being given the key to the library by the CEO of Hyundai South Africa, Stanley Anderson.

A new library and resource centre was handed over to Erasmus Monareng Secondary School in Vosloorus, southeast of Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Acting principal Mbongiseni Hadebe said the new library would make a big difference for the school’s 1,726 pupils, especially those in grades 8 and 9, who would be prioritised.

“We’ve had a library before, but it was not functional due to a lack of resources. This time, we want to focus on grade 8 and 9 pupils who are the foundation of the school, but not limited to other grades,” he said.

“Some pupils have come up to me and shared that they struggle to read when given a book by their teachers. So with the library, it will help us monitor their progress to ensure they become the best versions of themselves. If our foundation is strong, by the time these pupils reach grade 12, their comprehension and performance will be far better.

“Our pupils deserve the best — and with this initiative, we are making sure they get it.”

Anderson said the carmaker works through Dubai Ports (DP) World, which identifies schools that are well-run and show commitment to improving education. “Erasmus Monareng Secondary was selected because it met those standards — it’s a school that will use and take care of the facility.”

Motus secretary and head of legal counsel in collaboration with BP, Ntando Simelane, said the decision to support the school was based on both data and observation. “Before we hand over a library, we evaluate the school’s progress, the commitment of the principal and teachers, and whether the school has the space and potential to sustain such a resource,” he said.

The trust also funds a qualified librarian and provides ongoing support to ensure pupils benefit from the resource centre, Simelane added.

“We work closely with the department of education through a service-level agreement to maintain standards. We collect data to measure progress and see where more intervention might be needed.”

