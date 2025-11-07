Clouds part as royal wedding kicks off with traditional ceremony on Friday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Nomzamo Masesi Myeni will kickstart their nuptials with a traditional ceremony in Jozini, the northern KZN hometown of the queen on Friday.

It’s all systems go for the traditional wedding of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and his third wife-to-be Queen Nomzamo Myeni that will kick off with the umkhehlo on Friday and end with the umgcagco on Sunday.

The umkhehlo ― a pre-wedding ceremony ― will be held at Jozini Stadium, near the queen’s home, while the umgcagco will be held at the KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma.

Princess Sne Zulu of Ezulwini royal palace confirmed that the wedding would proceed as announced by Prince Gibizizwe of Osuthu last week.

This is a marquee that is erected in Jozini stadium, where the umkhehlo – a pre-wedding ceremony of King Misuzulu and his fiancée Queen Nomzamo Myeni will take place on Friday. Image: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

She said contradictory statements that were issued later, on whether the wedding would proceed, were made deliberately to cause confusion.

“The wedding will proceed as planned, and Queen Myeni is at her home in Jozini doing the umgoyo in preparation for the wedding,” she said.

Her comments were confirmed by Prince Vanana Zulu of KwaMinyamanzi royal palace, also a former commander of the Zulu regiments.

Prince Vanana said preparations for the umgcagco, the formal Zulu wedding ceremony, were going ahead.

A social media commentator based in Nongoma who covers Zulu royal matters also confirmed that the wedding was proceeding.

“Preparations for the umgcagco are continuing in KwaKhangela royal palace,” he said.

The brother of Queen Myeni Selby Nala declined to comment and referred all queries to the Zulu royal family.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's third queen-to-be, Nomzamo Myeni (second from left), dancing with Zulu women during the Amarula ceremony at the eMachobeni royal palace in Ngwavuma in northern KwaZulu-Natal. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

The office of the king appears to be in turmoil after a day of confusion over the Zulu monarch’s public engagements and upcoming wedding plans.

The king’s office issued three contradictory statements within hours, leaving the public confused.

The confusion began when the office’s secretary, Arnold Ndamase, released a statement announcing that the king would address the nation at the KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace.

A few hours later, the king’s spokesperson, Prince Thulani kaGqikazi Zulu, issued a second statement postponing the address, only for yet another statement to emerge later suggesting the address would, in fact, go ahead. However, the address did not take place.

The contradictory messages have added to growing uncertainty around the king, amid rumours that Prince Thulani has been relieved of his duties and claims that the king has publicly dismissed.

Prince Thulani has not answered his phone or responded to messages in three days.

Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini appointed Inkosi Zuzifa Buthelezi as his council chairperson and Prince Thulani Zulu as his spokesperson in Durban. (SUPPLIED)

But while the office is seemingly in disarray, the nuptials seem unaffected.

The wedding was scheduled for January, but it was postponed after an urgent court application from the king’s first wife, Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela.

In court papers, Queen Ntokozo stated that she and the king were married in 2021, with all traditional rites, including the umembeso, the presentation of gifts to her family. However, the couple has not yet held the umgcagco.

Their relationship has been strained, resulting in the king filing for divorce. However, the two have since reconciled.

The king also has a fiancée, Nozizwe Mulela, a bank executive from eSwatini who is based in KwaKhangelamankengane after lobolo was paid for her in 2022.

Despite rumours of a split, Mulela publicly reaffirmed her commitment earlier this year and has since been seen at several royal and traditional events.

The king has another wife-to-be, Sihle Mdluli of KwaMawewe tribal authority in Mpumalanga. Lobola negotiations began in March.