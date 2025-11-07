South Africa

Deputy school principal shot in Ekurhuleni

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting at the Dinoto Technical Secondary School in Daveyton. File image (123RF/atlasfoto)

An Ekurhuleni educator is receiving treatment in hospital after a gunman opened fire on him as he arrived at school on Friday.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting at the Dinoto Technical Secondary School in Daveyton.

“We are deeply shocked by this incident. Schools are meant to be safe spaces for both pupils and educators,” Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said.

The matric exams went ahead on Friday, the department said, “under close monitoring to ensure minimal disruption and to maintain a safe environment for all pupils”.

Psychosocial support teams, including officials from the Ekurhuleni North District, were dispatched to the school to provide counselling and support to educators, pupils and staff who may have been traumatised by the incident.

