Idac head Johnson says Mkhwanazi’s July 6 briefing was ‘unnecessary’

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption head Andrea Johnson testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on November 6 2025.

Andrea Johnson, head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), has criticised the explosive media briefing held on July 6 by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

During his media briefing, Mkhwanazi made serious allegations about political interference in the criminal justice system and claimed the existence of criminal syndicates that have allegedly infiltrated law enforcement.

This led to the establishment of an ad hoc committee in parliament and the Madlanga commission of inquiry to investigate Mkhwanazi’s claims.

I had to ask myself: ‘Who are you and why? Is it necessarily the person who took to the podium?’ — Andrea Johnson on the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner's news briefing alleging political and criminal collusion with law enforcement officers.

Testifying before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Thursday, Johnson was asked if she would ever take the same action as Mkhwanazi.

“I didn’t do a July 6 but a July 6 was unnecessary,” Johnson said.

“However, I don’t know what attempts Mkhwanazi made to escalate [the matter]. When people are frustrated and their intentions are good, sometimes it comes out in the manner it came out.”

Johnson dismissed Mkhwanazi’s claims of political interference in her unit, adding no minister has attempted to interfere in investigations since she has been at Idac.

“In my work environment I have not experienced political interference.

“During my time at Idac, not then justice ministers Ronald Lamola or Thembi Simelani and current minister Mmamoloko Kubayi have sought to interfere in the work. They have not asked me to provide them with details or merits of matters. They haven’t asked to be informed when people would be arrested because that’s where you’d look for interference.

“Our challenges [when it comes to operations] are different, but they are not political interference,” she said.

Johnson spoke about the challenges of being part of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which has been embroiled in allegations of corruption. She said she was among those victimised and had to move from one office to another.

“I was physically moved in one building four times. At one stage I ended up working under my boxes because that was the best thing for me.”

Johnson expressed her security concerns, which have intensified since she received death threats. especially after Mkhwanazi’s media briefing, due to public speculation about her.

“I had to ask myself: ‘Who are you and why? Is it necessarily the person who took to the podium?’ I don’t have the answers. I do have a suspicion that something bigger is targeting Idac.

“I believe the Lord will show them up. I hope I find the sources in Idac because that would give an indication of what the agenda is and who is running it.”

Despite the challenges, she affirmed her ability to continue doing her work.

