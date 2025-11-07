Two women killed, child wounded in alleged GBV shooting in Cape Town

A 32-year-old man who allegedly opened fire on three people on a street in Mitchell’s Plain on Thursday afternoon has been arrested.
Two women, aged 26 and 30, were killed and a 12-year-old boy was wounded.
Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said: “According to reports, the victims were approached by a relative who opened fire on them.”
The younger woman died at the scene of the shooting in Wespoort Drive, Portlands, while the older woman died on arrival at a medical facility.
Twigg said: “The motive for the attack is believed to be domestic-related.”
TimesLIVE
