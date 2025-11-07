Two women killed, child wounded in alleged GBV shooting in Cape Town

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mitchell’s Plain police responded to a shooting in Wespoort Drive, Portlands, on November 6 2025.

A 32-year-old man who allegedly opened fire on three people on a street in Mitchell’s Plain on Thursday afternoon has been arrested.

Two women, aged 26 and 30, were killed and a 12-year-old boy was wounded.

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said: “According to reports, the victims were approached by a relative who opened fire on them.”

The younger woman died at the scene of the shooting in Wespoort Drive, Portlands, while the older woman died on arrival at a medical facility.

Twigg said: “The motive for the attack is believed to be domestic-related.”

