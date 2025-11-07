South Africa

Two women killed, child wounded in alleged GBV shooting in Cape Town

Mitchell’s Plain police responded to a shooting in Wespoort Drive, Portlands, on November 6 2025. (SAPS)

A 32-year-old man who allegedly opened fire on three people on a street in Mitchell’s Plain on Thursday afternoon has been arrested.

Two women, aged 26 and 30, were killed and a 12-year-old boy was wounded.

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said: “According to reports, the victims were approached by a relative who opened fire on them.”

The younger woman died at the scene of the shooting in Wespoort Drive, Portlands, while the older woman died on arrival at a medical facility.

Twigg said: “The motive for the attack is believed to be domestic-related.”

