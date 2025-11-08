Four suspected CIT robbers killed in shoot-out with police, fifth suspect arrested

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Four cash-in-transit robbery suspects died during a shoot-out with Gauteng police in Bronkhorstspruit on Friday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said a fifth suspect was arrested which led to the recovery of three firearms, ammunition and a Mercedes-Benz hijacked in Enkangala, Tshwane.

He said crime intelligence in Pretoria received information about suspects who were going to commit a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery around Bronkhorstspruit.

A team acted on the information and spotted a white Fiat on the R25 towards Bronkhorstspruit. When they tried to stop it, the suspects started shooting at the officers. The officers returned fire and three suspects were fatally wounded.

Masondo said a second vehicle used by the suspects, a white Toyota Corolla, was spotted in the Welbekend area. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, a shoot-out ensued, resulting in one suspect being fatally shot, while another fled on foot.

An AK-47 rifle with two magazines was recovered.

Further investigation led the police to the suspects’ safe house in Dennilton in Limpopo where explosives and a hijacked Mercedes-Benz were recovered. One suspect was arrested.

He said the foiled robbery was a result of collaboration between the police counter intelligence, tactical response team, anti-gang unit, airwing, traffic police, as well as private security companies.

Gauteng police, together with stakeholders and other law enforcement agencies are on high alert since the launch of the Safer Festive Season operations.

“We are working together in our commitment to ensuring that those who intend to commit crimes in the province are dealt with swiftly and decisively. I commend the officers involved in this operation for their bravery and professionalism. We will continue to work tirelessly to prevent and combat crime in Gauteng,” said acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana.

