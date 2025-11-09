South Africa

Friend or foe? Mediator’s ties with ‘kidnap kingpin’ probed

An official investigating kidnappings in South Africa told the Sunday Times that new investigations had led police to an apartment in Midrand, where alleged Mozambican kidnapping kingpin Esmael Nangy’s ID documents, bank cards and other belongings were found.

The official claimed one of South Africa’s top anti-kidnapping consultants, Reshad Ismail, had attempted to interfere in a raid by the police and private security at Nangy’s Midstream home.

