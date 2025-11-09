Security firms raked in R1.6bn from dodgy contracts

Six security companies were the biggest beneficiaries of irregular tenders to the tune of R1.6bn at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA.
They are among those fingered in a report by the SIU, which revealed how Prasa executives had gone on a chaotic tender frenzy for almost a decade, awarding irregular contracts worth R2.8bn.
The six security companies that benefited the most are: READ THE FULL STORY HERE: Prasa’s runaway tenders: Heads face scrutiny over R2.8bn procurement scandal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.