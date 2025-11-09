‘They must rot in jail’: Family of slain radio DJ Given Mathabela’s daughter demands justice

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Funeral service of Ligwalagwala FM radio DJ Given Mathabela’s daughter, Lusanda Hope Mathabela who was brutally murdered in their home in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga on November 3.

The family of slain teenager Lusanda Hope Mathabela, daughter of Ligwalagwala FM radio DJ Given Mathabela, has called for the harshest possible punishment for the suspects accused of brutally murdering her at the family home in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

Eighteen year-old Lusanda was found stabbed to death on November 3.

Two suspects, one of whom is her ex-boyfriend, were arrested at the scene.

Speaking outside her funeral service in Kanyamazane on Saturday, her uncle Ali Sibiya expressed the family’s pain and anger, urging that the accused not be granted bail.

“We hope that these boys should not get bail. They must rot in jail. What they did has hurt us deeply. This is something we never expected. We wish they could be arrested and the police throw away the key,” said Sibiya.

Sibiya said that the family’s only hope now lies in the justice system.

“We pray the justice system will help us big time and make sure that these guys don’t see light ever again. What they did is unimaginable. They stole this child’s life; she was very young. We were not ready for this. We hoped for a future for her,” said Sibiya.

Mathabela was laid to rest in Rocky’s Drift surrounded by family, friends and colleagues from the broadcasting community.

Her father penned a deeply emotional letter to his daughter, which he shared on Facebook, describing the unbearable grief of losing her.

“My baby girl, I don’t even know how to begin. My heart feels like it has been torn out of my chest. The pain of losing you is deeper than anything I have ever known,” he wrote.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t protect you. Sorry that you were brutally stabbed by someone you trusted in our own home. You didn’t deserve to die like this. You deserved safety, peace and happiness, and it breaks me that the world failed to give you that.”

“If I could trade places with you, I would, without a second thought. I will never let your light fade; I will never let that pool of blood I found you in be for nothing. Rest, my darling. Rest in love. Rest knowing your father’s heart beats only with your memory now. You will always be my baby, my pride, my angel,” he said.

Lusanda’s mother, Senzekile Maphalala, told Mpumalanga Mirror that her daughter had recently confided in her about being stalked by one of the accused, her ex-boyfriend.

“There is nothing she said about the boy being violent before or anything like that, but she told me that a couple of weeks ago she discovered he was stalking her via Instagram. I am relieved they’re still in custody right now. I feel like they should stay there,” said Maphalala.

Mpumalanga government representative George Mthethwa, said the province is strengthening efforts to address gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

“There’s a lot of effort that the government is putting into place. On Thursday, premier Mandla Ndlovu led a provincial council for GBVF where fundamental decisions were taken,” said Mthethwa.

Mthethwa said the government will be working with researchers for real data on how to deal with GBVF.

“We realised that these criminals are often our brothers, sisters and family members. We need to create public awareness and expose them. We want research-based decisions driven by real data on how best we can deal with GBVF,” said Mthethwa

According to Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane, the police received a complaint of a residential burglary and found Lusanda lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the two suspects broke into the house by jumping over the wall. There was construction work underway on the premises. When the victim screamed, one of the suspects allegedly stabbed her,” said Ndubane.

The suspects, Katlego Mokoena and Lungelo Sithole, both 18, appeared in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court on November 5.

While both remain in custody, one of the accused, who is a matric learner, was scheduled to write his final examinations while behind bars.

The case has been postponed to November 12 for a formal bail application.

“As we prepare for the court case, we ask for your continued support. Let us honour Lusanda’s memory with peace, calm and unity as we seek justice without delay,” said Given Mathabela.

