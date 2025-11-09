UP and Rand Water to join forces to drive water innovation in Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The University of Pretoria (UP) and Rand Water have formed a strategic partnership to advance research and innovation in water management across South Africa and the continent.

The two institutions signed an agreement to establish the Rand Water Research, Development and Innovation Hub at UP (RWRDIH@UP). The hub will focus on finding practical and sustainable solutions to improve water and sanitation systems.

The partnership will run for an initial five years, with an option to renew for another five. It aligns with national goals for sustainable water management, climate, adaptation and resource planning.

According to the World Health Organisation, about 2.2-billion people worldwide lack access to safely managed drinking water and climate change continues to make the crisis worse.

The new hub will bring together experts from different fields to strengthen research, training and leadership in the water sector. It will oversee 10 projects in its first year, including the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Research Programme and another focused on optimising the water-energy nexus in the Letaba River Basin.

UP vice-chancellor and principal Prof Francis Petersen said the collaboration marked a milestone for both institutions.

“It is a great privilege to be taking this step in consolidating what will be a long-term relationship, focused on our shared vision to make a positive contribution to the water management sector and society at large,” he said.

Peterson added that the partnership reflected UP’s commitment to “advance impactful, transdisciplinary research”.

“We have recognised that partnerships are indeed at the heart of a reimagined higher education sector, where universities, anchored in societies full of disruptions and complexities, play a vital role in addressing these and other issues,” he said.

Rand Water group CEO Sipho Mosai described the hub as a “defining step” in the utility’s 123-year legacy.

“The board decided to build a legacy by contributing to the water and sanitation sector and society at large through the establishment of an institution that addresses real-world problems and increases the knowledge and intellectual capital within South Africa and ultimately the African continent,” he said.

Mosai said Rand Water was “dedicated to this institution and its vision”, adding that UP was “a partner with an equally impressive heritage and a passion for excellence”.

Both organisations expect the hub to deliver benefits beyond research, creating social, technological, and reputational value while positioning South Africa as a leader in sustainable water innovation.

