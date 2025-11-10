200 trainee traffic cop jobs on offer nets 34,000 applications in KZN

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Traffic is jammed up around Pietermaritzburg’s showgrounds as thousands of applicants are assembling to apply for trainee provincial inspector posts.

More than 34,000 applications were received for the 200 posts, the KwaZulu-Natal transport department said.

By 10.30am, about 7,000 applicants had written their assessment tests.

Marshalls are managing the movement of applicants, while the Umsunduzi traffic department is working with the Road Traffic Inspectorate to minimise traffic congestion.

This is Pietermartizburg KZN right now…traffic backlog people entering the showground for selection + interviews to be Traffic Officers 👮‍♂️ the unemployment is now a human rights issue in South Africa this is tragic 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/CO6hfqcFpc — Manzini Zungu (@ManziniZungu_) November 10, 2025

