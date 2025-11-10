South Africa

200 trainee traffic cop jobs on offer nets 34,000 applications in KZN

Traffic is jammed up around Pietermaritzburg’s showgrounds as thousands of applicants are assembling to apply for trainee provincial inspector posts. (KZN transport dept)

More than 34,000 applications were received for the 200 posts, the KwaZulu-Natal transport department said.

By 10.30am, about 7,000 applicants had written their assessment tests.

Marshalls are managing the movement of applicants, while the Umsunduzi traffic department is working with the Road Traffic Inspectorate to minimise traffic congestion.

Top Stories