‘Allegations against me are lies aimed at tarnishing my image’: Tshwane deputy mayor

Tshwane deputy mayor Eugene Modise hits back at the DA demands to table the forensic report in council.

Tshwane deputy mayor Eugene Modise has dismissed allegations linking him to a security company, accusing the Democratic Alliance (DA) of running a smear campaign to damage his reputation.

A forensic investigation by Tshwane has found that he failed to disclose a financial interest he had in a security company he started while doing business with Tshwane.

This comes after a letter was sent by the DA’s lawyers, Minde Schapiro & Smith Inc, to Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya on November 3 demanding that the forensic report of Tshwane’s contract with Triotic Protection Services be tabled before council.

The letter alleged that Modise may have benefited from the contract with the security company, which may lead to a potential breach of the councillor’s code of conduct.

DA Tshwane finance spokesperson Jacqui Uys told the Sunday Times that the DA is concerned that Moya and the speaker of council, Mncedi Ndzwanana, are hiding a forensic report that they have requested.

“That report must be tabled in council so that councillors and the public can know the truth about Modise’s alleged involvement with Triotic Protection Services,” Uys said.

The investigation was completed earlier this month after it emerged that security company Triotic Protection Services, which Modise used to own, had a multimillion-rand contract with the city.

However, Modise argued that the contract was awarded long before he became a councillor, and it was awarded through a court order.

“This shows that the process was above board and that there was no undue influence,” Modise said.

Modise added that he had been cooperating fully with the forensic investigations and enquiries from the speaker.

“They wrote to the city manager, then ran to the executive mayor who immediately instituted a forensic investigation. While waiting, they again went to the public protector and spread their allegations across the media. At least residents now see the onslaught on my character and the progress we have made, which some seem unable to accept,” Modise said.

In response to the letter, Moya stated that the DA leaked confidential correspondence to the media to create a political spectacle rather than advance accountability and due process.

I have always taken the allegations against councillor Modise seriously and have acted transparently while affording him the right to due process, in line with the provisions of the code and the principles of natural justice. — Nasiphi Moya, Tshwane mayor

“This latest incident forms part of a broader pattern of conduct in which the DA has repeatedly chosen to place misleading, confidential or sensitive information in the public domain whenever it serves a political purpose, including information that has, in the past, seemingly been obtained unlawfully,” said Moya.

Moya said the investigation report rests with the speaker and in terms of clause 15(1)(c) of the code, the speaker must report the matter to the council once the requirements of the clauses have been complied with.

“I have always taken the allegations against councillor Modise seriously and have acted transparently while affording him the right to due process, in line with the provisions of the code and the principles of natural justice,” Moya added.

Ndzwanana told the Sunday Times that the investigation is ongoing and he expects it to be finalised by the end of November.

“In terms of section 15 (1) (b) of the Structures Amendment Act, a councillor who is alleged to have committed a breach, should be given an opportunity to respond to such allegations,” Ndzwanana said.

Ndzwanana said he is guided by legal procedures in terms of his role as a speaker of council.

“The investigation process remains open until a response from the DM [deputy mayor],” said Ndzwanana.

“The progress we have achieved in the departments under my oversight has caused frustration for those caught up in nostalgia, which unfortunately I cannot help with,” Modise said.