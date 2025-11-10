Five family members die in Etwatwa shack fire, teenager survives

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parents and three children died in a midnight shack blaze in Etwatwa.

Five family members, including three children, were killed in a shack fire at the Steve Biko informal settlement in Etwatwa, Ekurhuleni, on Sunday night.

According to the City of Ekurhuleni’s disaster and emergency management services (Dems), firefighters received a call at 11.48pm about a shack engulfed in flames.

Dems spokesperson William Ntladi said: “Crews from Etwatwa fire station responded promptly to the scene, with backup from Springs central fire station.”

On arrival, firefighters found a five-room shack consisting of three bedrooms, a kitchen and dining room consumed by flames and people trapped inside.

“Fire suppression commenced offensively using two attack lines from opposite directions. Once the blaze was under control, search, rescue and recovery operations began,” said Ntladi.

Five bodies — a father, mother, and three children — were found under the charred remains of the structure. Paramedics declared all five dead at the scene.

A teenage boy, who was asleep in an outside room a few metres away from the main house, escaped unharmed.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation by fire safety officers and police.

The scene has been handed over to police for further investigation and for removal of the deceased to a pathology facility.

