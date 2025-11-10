Fort Hare announces December shutdown dates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The University of Fort Hare will officially close at 12pm on December 12 and reopen on January 5 2026. File photo.

The University of Fort Hare has confirmed its annual December shutdown dates and outlined leave arrangements for staff members.

In a notice to employees, executive director for people management and engagement Dumisile Nene announced the university will officially close at 12pm on December 12 and reopen on January 5 2026.

“In accordance with the bargaining agreement signed on October 5 2011, all university staff members are permitted to leave work at 12pm on the day preceding the December shutdown period,” said Nene.

Nene said some departments will continue operating beyond the official closure to finalise the 2025 academic year, which ends on December 19.

Employees in the units will receive four days of leave in lieu, to be taken in 2026 in consultation with their line managers.

Deans, directors, heads of departments and executives have been asked to submit a list of staff required to work during the shutdown to their respective human resources business partners.

According to Nene, the main purpose of the December shutdown is to ensure staff members take a proper break before the new academic year begins. She said management will only allow essential services to continue operating during the break, with skeleton staffing arrangements made where necessary.

TimesLIVE