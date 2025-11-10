South Africa

KZN braces for more heavy rain, flooding affects Newcastle CBD

Nivashni Nair

Nivashni Nair

Senior reporter

Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi says disaster management personnel are attending to flooded areas. File image (Supplied)

Disaster management teams and technical services were deployed to Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal after a thunderstorm led to localised flooding.

The town’s central business district and surrounding areas were flooded on Sunday afternoon.

The municipality said teams assessed the situation and implemented immediate response measures. Some streets were temporarily closed to traffic.

Municipal engineers and technical teams were conducting site inspections to evaluate the extent of damage, particularly where road surfaces and paving have lifted.

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi urged residents in and around Newcastle to exercise caution, especially when navigating roadways, and to heed instructions from emergency personnel.

“The localised incident is set against a backdrop of broader inclement weather conditions for the province.

“The South African Weather Service has forecast inclement weather across KwaZulu-Natal for Monday and parts of Tuesday, including the potential for heavy rains.

“The incoming weather system could exacerbate the flooding situation in Newcastle and potentially impact other vulnerable areas across the province,” he said.

Buthelezi had placed disaster management teams on high alert throughout the province.

“The teams are closely monitoring the developing weather conditions to ensure rapid response capabilities are maintained.

Residents across the province are urged to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated via official government communication channels."

