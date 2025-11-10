Murder case against Durban cop who allegedly killed wife transferred to high court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

eThekwini metro police officer Qiniso Sishi, who is charged with fatally stabbing his wife, Thandokuhle Mkhize, appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.

The case against Qiniso Sishi, the Durban metro cop who allegedly stabbed to death his wife Thandokuhle Mkhize,48, has been transferred to the high court after he was served with an indictment.

Sishi, 40, made a brief court appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday.

Mkhize was stabbed multiple times in the early hours of July 28 at their home in Woodlands, south of Durban.

According to the indictment, read into the court record by senior prosecutor Calvin Govender, Mkhize was in a domestic relationship with Sishi.

The pair’s relationship was acrimonious, marked by repeated incidents of aggression and violence.

On the evening of July 28, according to the indictment, Mkhize and her daughter returned home after attending the daughter’s matric dance.

They were alone at the house, awaiting the return of Sishi who was out socialising with friends at a local tavern.

Shortly before midnight, Sishi returned and an argument ensued between the couple.

During the altercation, Sishi allegedly stabbed Mkhize multiple times in her chest and abdomen with a knife.

Members of the household and community were alerted and attempted to intervene. Their efforts were scuppered by Sishi, who allegedly threatened them with a weapon and refused to allow them access to assist Mkhize.

She later succumbed to injuries at the scene.

A post-mortem revealed fatal stab wounds to the heart, stomach and inferior vena cava, with the cause of death being incised wounds to the chest and abdomen.

After the assault, Sishi allegedly inflicted self wounds by slitting his wrists and stabbing himself in the chest.

He was eventually subdued and restrained by police and taken to King Edward VII Hospital in Durban.

The matter has been adjourned to November 27 for his appearance in the high court.

TimesLIVE