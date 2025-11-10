Parents, pupils decry ‘impossible’ 2025 matric maths exams

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pupils and parents have described the matric Maths paper as far more difficult than expected.

Matric pupils and parents across South Africa have voiced frustration and disappointment after last week’s mathematics exams, calling the 2025 papers 1 and 2 “unfair” and “demoralising”.

Paper 1, written on October 31, has sparked the strongest reaction, with pupils and parents describing it as far more difficult than expected.

Many said the questions were unlike those in previous years and demanded abstract reasoning beyond the scope of the school curriculum.

One of the matric pupils, who asked for her school to remain anonymous and who also serves as a Representative Council of Learners member, Ole Fixane, said she had studied hard and performed well in her mock exams, but was unable to finish mathematics paper 1.

“The questions were confusing and felt more like university-level maths. Paper 2 was much better and felt fair,” she said.

The department of basic education (DBE) has rejected claims that the 2025 maths papers deviated from the national Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement (CAPS) curriculum.

“All National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination papers go through a rigorous and multi-layered quality assurance process,” it said.

The department said subject specialists, curriculum developers and experienced teachers are involved in setting and moderating every paper.

Parents and teachers have echoed these concerns, saying the first paper left even top-performing students feeling defeated. Some questioned whether the paper was designed to test knowledge or simply endurance.

My child has always loved maths, however, he felt punished after writing the maths papers — Noluthando Ndlovu, parent

Parent Noluthando Ndlovu, whose child attends Mondeor High School, said while the exams were said to follow the CAPS curriculum, the questions went far beyond what pupils at high school level are taught ― demanding reasoning more suited to first-year university students.

“My child has always loved maths, however, he felt punished after writing the maths papers,” she said

Ndlovu said her son emphasised the time allocation and how it wasn’t enough to complete the papers.

“The standard was way too high even after going over multiple past papers and preparing with his teacher and past students. He felt there was no time to finish all answers,” Ndlovu said

According to the DBE, the inclusion of challenging, high-order questions is standard practice and helps assess problem-solving and understanding, not just memorisation.

“The papers are designed to include a balance of low-, medium- and high-level questions to cater for all learners,” it said

“Umalusi will review performance data to ensure fairness and comparability with previous years.”

While the DBE acknowledged the stress the exams have caused, it said there are no plans for a rewrite. Instead, it urged pupils to make use of the department’s Psychosocial Support Programme, which offers counselling and emotional support through schools and district offices.

“The department recognises the anxiety that exams can cause. We assure learners that they will not be unfairly disadvantaged. The moderation and standardisation process will ensure the results are a true reflection of this year’s performance,” the department said.

The department noted that learners who remain unhappy with their results will be able to apply for a remark or recheck once results are released. They may also take part in the Second Chance Matric Programme next year.

Despite the uproar, the DBE insists that South Africa’s national exams remain credible and transparent.

“All examination processes are independently overseen to ensure fairness,” the department said. “We continue to communicate openly with parents, learners and the public, and we urge communities to keep supporting our matriculants during this critical time.”