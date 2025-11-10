Woman, 61, killed while trying to stop tractor ‘ploughing on her farm’

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a woman was run over by a tractor on a farm close to the Estancia hamlet in the Breyten area, near Ermelo.
The deceased has been identified as 61-year-old Virginia Mathibela-Mngomezulu.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said officers were called out on Wednesday last week.
They found two men standing near the body of a woman lying on the ground in a pool of blood, showing no signs of life.
One identified himself as the victim’s husband, James Mngomezulu. He told them he had received a call from his farm dwellers that there was a tractor driver ploughing at his farm.
He said he rushed there to see what was happening.
“On arrival, his wife alighted from the vehicle with a family friend,” Ndubane said.
Officers were told she was waving her hands, gesturing to the tractor driver, when she was “hooked down by the blades [discs] from the back of the tractor”. It drove over her, and she died on the spot.
The investigation is continuing. No arrest has been made.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.