Zim politician, uncle facing possession of explosives charges to remain in custody

Citizen’s Coalition for Change vice-chairperson Job Sikhala remains in remand prison seven months after his arrest. File photo.
Zimbabwean politician Job Sikhala (pictured) and his uncle, Alexander Thema, are expected to apply for bail on Thursday. File photo. (SUPPLIED)

Zimbabwean politician Job Sikhala and his uncle, Alexander Ferrowst Thema, appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday to face charges of possession of explosives.

Sikhala, 53, and Thema, 78, were stopped by police while driving along Kgosi Mampuru Street in Pretoria on November 6.

“When the police searched for the car, they found 26 units of blasting cartridge and 15 units of connector cap fusers,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

They will remain in custody as the case was postponed until Thursday for a bail application.

