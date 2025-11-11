South Africa

Businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s matter moved to Joburg high court

Ernest Mabuza

Journalist

Musa Kekana, Floyd Mabusela, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, Tsakane Matlala and Nthabiseng Nzama in the Alexandra magistrate's court. (Thulani Mbele)

The matter of businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his co-accused has been transferred to the Johannesburg high court.

Matlala appeared before the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Tuesday, with Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela, Zandile Nthabiseng Nzama and his wife, Tsakane Matlala.

They face 25 charges, 11 of which are for attempted murder, stemming from three separate shooting incidents between August 2022 and January 2024, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

She said the case was transferred to the high court due to the seriousness of the charges.

“The case has been postponed to January 29 2026 for their first appearance,” Mjonondwane said.

TimesLIVE

