Ekurhuleni suspends metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi

Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, who has been implicated in misconduct by witnesses at the Madlanga commission, has been placed on suspension, effective from Tuesday.

The City of Ekurhuleni confirmed the suspension comes as the metro’s leadership “closely monitors the serious allegations emerging from the commission”

The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Mkhwanazi has been implicated by several witnesses, who have made serious allegations against him, including murder, theft, abuse of power and tampering with a crime scene.

He is also accused of allegedly authorising blue light services for vehicles for crime-accused Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala and entering into questionable and unapproved deals with CAT VIP Protection company on behalf of the city.

“The testimony emerging from the Madlanga commission is shocking and deeply concerning,” city manager Kagiso Lerutla said.

“It points to systemic issues that this administration will not tolerate. We are unequivocally committed to clean governance, accountability and restoring public trust in our municipality.”

The city said the suspension is an administrative measure intended to safeguard the integrity of the disciplinary process and should not be construed as a finding of guilt.

Formal disciplinary proceedings will follow, in line with applicable labour laws and municipal regulations.

Lerutla said a broader investigation will also be instituted.

“In line with our clean governance mandate, we are launching an immediate and independent internal investigation into new allegations of wrongdoing in the Ekurhuleni metro police. We will act decisively on its findings, without fear or favour.”

The investigation’s scope will be expanded as necessary to include any further evidence or allegations that may arise from the commission’s proceedings.

The city said all public safety operations and metro police services remain fully functional, with interim leadership arrangements in place to ensure stability and continuity.

Lerutla said the commission had the full support and co-operation of the metro’s leadership.

