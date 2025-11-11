Fire destroys Nongoma home of King Misuzulu’s right-hand man

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s right-hand man, Prince Philemon Zulu of kwaFihlinqindi royal palace in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal, is reeling after his seven-roomed house was razed by fire on Monday.

This is the second time in less than a year that the prince’s house has been gutted in mysterious circumstances.

The first incident was in February.

Prince Philemon is one of the senior members of the Zulu royal family who played a key role in supporting the succession of King Misuzulu. He was instrumental in the coronation, wrapping the king in leopard skin during the ceremony, and has since been described as a royal elder who supports the king through thick and thin.

The incident happened amid division in the nation over the king’s decision to apportion mineral-rich land into his.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday, Prince Philemon said he was devastated at the loss of his home.

“I don’t know who is behind the fires. The first incident was in February and my big rondavel was destroyed. This time around everything inside the house was burnt to ashes,” he said.

The prince said his daughter was at home when the fire started at about midday. She escaped unharmed.

He said he was grateful no one was injured.

“Maybe the fire would have killed me if I was at home,” he said.

The prince said members of the disaster management team who went to the house in February told him that kind of fire was caused by evil spirits.

“They told me this fire is called vutha, and it is caused by witches or the anger of the ancestors,” he said, adding he didn’t know what to do after the latest incident.

“I have to seek temporary shelter in one of my children’s houses here in Nongoma,” said the prince.

After the first incident, the prince was helped to rebuild by various people, including provincial Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

