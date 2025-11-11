‘Menstrual health is not a luxury; it’s a right’: parliament to debate landmark bill

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Earlier this year NGO Team Free Sanitary Pads petitioned parliament’s health portfolio committee for better menstrual health and hygiene management.

South Africa could be one step closer to menstrual justice as parliament is set to discuss the Menstrual Health Rights Bill on November 21.

Team Free Sanitary Pads founder Nokuzola Ndwandwe told MPs she represented at least 31 organisations advocating for menstrual health legislation.

She urged the government to fund the distribution of free sanitary pads in schools, public toilets and tertiary institutions, drawing parallels to how condoms are made freely available.

Ndwandwe also highlighted the importance of ensuring menstrual products meet regulatory standards.

A petition started by the organisation has garnered more than 40,436 signatures calling on the government to legislate menstrual health as a basic right.

Menstrual health activist Candice Chirwa, fondly referred to as the “minister of menstruation”, described the bill as a pivotal step toward gender equality.

“For years, we’ve spoken about period poverty, but what’s been missing is a law that guarantees menstrual health as a basic right,” said Chirwa.

Statistics from UN Women reveal that about seven million girls in South Africa cannot afford basic menstrual products, with 30% of schoolgirls regularly missing school due to their periods, equivalent to a staggering 50 lost days of education per year.

Chirwa, whose PhD research at Wits University focuses on menstrual health as a gender rights issue, said government initiatives on “menstrual dignity” have often been short-lived.

“This bill bridges the gap between intent and real impact. What makes it powerful is that it’s not just a policy idea; it’s a collective effort,” she said.

The bill was co-drafted by more than 35 organisations, activists, academics and individuals, reflecting years of research, on-the-ground experience and community advocacy.

Chirwa said it aims to place dignity at the centre of gender equality, calling for free and accessible menstrual products, menstrual education in schools, menstrual leave in workplaces and sustainable products that protect people and the environment.

She acknowledged challenges including co-ordination, political will and persistent stigma.

“Some provinces have done well implementing the sanitary dignity policy framework, while others have struggled with distribution and fund management. Without a co-ordinated national system, implementation risks falling through the cracks again.”

She stressed the need for collaboration between the departments of basic education, health and women, youth and persons with disabilities, along with transparent monitoring and consistent budget allocation.

“Until we normalise menstruation as part of everyday health and human rights discussions, implementation will remain slow, but the energy from grassroots organisations and young activists shows this is a collective movement, growing beyond advocacy into real policy influence.”

Chirwa also highlighted that menstrual justice goes beyond access to pads.

“It’s about healthcare, safe sanitation, workplace dignity and environmental sustainability. Menstrual health must be integrated in health, education and gender policy to be effective.”

Alongside Team Free Sanitary Pads, Bontle Moka launched a petition which garnered more than 9,483 signatures for better recognition of endometriosis and other menstrual disorders.

Moka described endometriosis as a debilitating “invisible illness” that affects nearly every aspect of life, including mental health, careers and relationships, and in severe cases can lead to organ failure or suicide.

“Endometriosis, adenomyosis, polycystic ovary syndrome and fibroids drastically affect quality of life. Yet menstrual leave remains absent, and medical care is often inaccessible.”

She called for specialised wards for endometriosis care, increased funding for research and menstrual leave policies to support those affected.

Globally 176-million women live with endometriosis, yet awareness remains low.

“In South Africa, many suffer in silence, unable to speak freely without fear of stigma. The Menstrual Health Rights Bill gives us a chance to move from promises to policy, from compassion to action,” said Moka

With parliament set to deliberate on the bill later this month, activists are urging the public to add their voices, sign petitions and help push for legislation that could transform menstrual health care.

TimesLIVE