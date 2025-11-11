South Africa

POLL | After years of delays do you believe Aarto will make roads safer?

By TimesLIVE
The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) traffic law, which introduces a demerit system for traffic offences, has faced many delays since it was first announced.

The latest postponement has sparked fresh debate about whether the system will improve road safety or collapse under administrative challenges.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has warned the country is “far from ready” for implementation, citing unreliable systems including Natis and postal services.

“Aarto is administratively challenged from a number of perspectives,” said Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

