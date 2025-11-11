South Africa

Tractor death: Couple had been threatened over land, says husband

Bishop Virginia Mngomezulu, 61, died on her farm when a worker from a neighbouring farm drove over her with a tractor. (Supplied)

The widower of a woman killed on a Mpumalanga farm has recounted how they endured years of tension over a land redistribution project.

Speaking to Sowetan, an emotional James Mngomezulu said he and his wife Virginia had been leasing the land from the department of agriculture and rural development.

“We are on a 30-year lease. When we arrived on the land, there were people we call farm dwellers. They said the farm belongs to them and we must leave. They said their great grandmothers and great grandfathers were living there and we are trespassers on the farm.

“They would block roads when we came to the farm and we ended up having to run away. This thing has been going on for the past eight years.”

Mngomezulu said they asked the department to intervene. Government allocated a portion of the land to them, but this did not resolve the tensions, forcing him to obtain a protection order.

“We have countless cases against these people. My wife is dead on the land. I want justice for my wife.”

See the full story in Sowetan

Top Stories