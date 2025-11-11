Truck driver and passenger injured in accident, robbed by ‘Good Samaritans’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A driver and his passenger who were injured when the truck overturned were robbed by men posing as Good Samaritans in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.

KZN VIP ambulance spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said the truck had overturned on the service road leading to Inanda Road from the M19.

“KZN VIP Ambulance and multiple emergency services were dispatched after a request for urgent assistance. On arrival, it was established that the truck had tipped over, injuring the driver and passenger. As the occupants attempted to exit the vehicle, they were approached and robbed by individuals posing as good Samaritans,” he said.

Naidoo said the suspects fled on foot towards the informal settlement near the Reservoir Hills off-ramp.

“Both victims were assessed by paramedics before being transported to a medical facility. Due to rising tensions and attempted looting of the vehicle’s cargo, additional security teams were called in to secure the scene,” Naidoo said.

All emergency and security services remained on site, and motorists were advised that the roadway would remain temporarily closed during recovery operations.

