‘Young Mokoena’ beats rare disease with successful surgery

Ahmed Mgweqo underwent successful surgery with the help of his supporter Desmond Ramaru.

After years of battling a rare condition that caused his kidneys to enlarge and affected the structure of his feet, 16-year-old Ahmed Mgweqo, also known as “Young Mokoena”, has successfully undergone surgery with the help of social media users.

Diagnosed at the age of 13, Mgweqo’s condition significantly affected his life, limiting his ability to walk long distances, run and stand for extended periods.

He gained popularity on social media with videos documenting his daily struggles with the disease. His positive attitude inspired social media users.

Ahmed Mgweqo with his guardian Desmond Ramaru. (supplied.)

Desmond Ramaru, a long-time supporter, stepped in to champion Mgweqo’s cause. Using his social media, Ramaru raised the funds for the life-changing surgery. A BackaBuddy account launched in September raised R44,000 to assist with the medical bills.

Ramaru told TimesLIVE they approached Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital three months ago, and the teen underwent surgery on November 6.

“Bara hospital assured me they will help the boy,” Ramaru said.

“I’m glad it didn’t take long until they operated. The team of specialists attended to the boy from day one and he was taken to theatre for surgery. I was told the surgery was successful.”

Mgweqo lives in a government house in Zamdela, Sasolburg, with his three siblings, and the family relies on social grants. The family struggles to afford a suitable diet and transportation costs for hospital visits, and Mgweqo is forced to navigate unsuitable living conditions, including having to climb stairs.

Ramaru stressed his help doesn’t end with the surgery.

“The relationship I’ve built with him and the family doesn’t allow me to stop helping him soon, I want to be there for him and help with his living conditions at home.”

He expressed deep gratitude to social media users for supporting them throughout the journey.

“I feel relieved and happy that I kept the promise I made to his mom before she passed away. She trusted me with her son. I don’t have words. People have been amazing to me. The support and contributions were overwhelming. I want to thank my followers on Facebook and all the donors.

“His life will change forever, I’m happy to be part of his journey as he reclaims his original life. He will become the normal kid he once was.”

