Activists rally outside parliament calling for ‘dignity over austerity’

Benson Ngqentsu, South African Communist Party provincial secretary in the Western Cape, speaks to the crowd outside parliament.

“We’re not just speaking out against austerity, we’re speaking out for dignity.” This was the message from the scores of activists who gathered outside parliament before finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the medium-term budget statement on Wednesday.

The picket was organised by The People Against Budget Cuts, a coalition of civil society organisations, trade unions, social movements and community groups.

The group said austerity measures were typically introduced in response to economic crises, in which governments cut spending and reduced public services to balance national budgets.

They argued that such measures disproportionately affect the poor, the working class and marginalised groups.

“The call for a people’s budget isn’t just about resisting austerity; it is about creating a future where all South Africans can live with dignity, access to quality public services and economic opportunities,” said the organisers.

Activists carried placards with messages such as “stop the jobs blood bath” and “tax the rich”. They chanted “down with budget cuts, down”. The gathering started with a prayer. There were several speakers and musical items on the programme.

Addressing the crowd, Sibabalwe Nobandla of advocacy group Youth Capital, said young people wanted dignified opportunities.

“We’re speaking out for a South Africa that invests in its people because austerity doesn’t just cut numbers, it cuts futures, it cuts hope, it tells people that our dreams are too expensive. But we’re here to say our dreams are worth investing in.

“We speak out of purpose, we speak out for every young person fighting to be seen, to be heard, and to be given a chance, because investing in the people is investing in South Africa’s future,” said Nobandla.

Nozibele Mdayi, of the People’s Health Movement of South Africa, said budget cuts were already affecting the health department.

“It’s time our government listened to us. We have been marching all these years, we’ve been talking about a shortage of staff all these years. There are no doctors in our clinics,” she said.

Amanda Rinquest, of the human rights organisation Black Sash, called for a basic income grant. She said there should be more social protection, especially for the working class.

“We are sitting down with neo-liberalism. This government of national unity cannot be a government that gives its responsibilities away. They put their hands up to govern, and that is what they must do, and they must start with our social protection rights,” she said.

Cosatu’s Western Cape chair Motlatsi Tsubane said government had “killed” the public sector and budget cuts across departments had led to low morale among workers.

“You can go to the department of health. You will see the disservice that has been done to the public out there by those workers. And you can’t blame them. You can’t blame them because that department is understaffed,” he said.

Benson Ngqentsu, South African Communist Party provincial secretary in the Western Cape, called for emergency funds to be made available to combat crime in the province. He condemned all three spheres of government for allowing criminals to feel “emboldened”.

“It’s time to recognise that crime in Cape Town is a disaster.”

Speaking to TimesLIVE, he said the government should focus on addressing the crime crisis.

“The capacity of the police has been weakened by budget cuts … The minister of finance needs to ensure that he allocates more resources.

“The current class economy does not serve the workers and the poor but the rich,” he added.

The activists handed over a memorandum addressed to the minister of finance and the National Treasury.

The memorandum’s demands included:

● Increase funding for early childhood development and align the per-child-per-day subsidy to adequately provide safe, quality education and care.

● Substantially increase the health budget to hire more doctors, nurses, specialists and allied health professionals.

● Permanently increase the child support grant and the social relief of distress (SRD) grant to the food poverty line and commit to the progressive realisation of a universal basic income guarantee.

● Increase all old age pensions, disability grants, child support and SRD grants annually at least in line with inflation.

● Increase funding for passenger rail to expand affordable, reliable public transport.

● Increase the human settlements budget for the rapid delivery of well-located, quality public and affordable housing.

● Provide direct financial support to municipalities to eradicate refuse backlogs and maintain infrastructure.

The memo highlighted the plight of patients in hospitals, saying they go without operations because there are not enough doctors and nurses to perform surgeries.

“The scourge of violence against women and queer communities is a morbid symptom of state neglect. We demand that the Treasury immediately abandon austerity, which has been shown to be self-defeating and anti-poor, and adopt a budget that is gender-responsive and expands public spending, creates jobs, and invests in social infrastructure that results in a meaningful improvement in living conditions,” it read.

