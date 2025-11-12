‘If you hide, we will find you’: Tshwane cracks down on Pretoria CBD prostitution ring

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The City of Tshwane has arrested four officials and four Chinese nationals after uncovering a prostitution ring in the Pretoria CBD.

The raids were conducted during a bylaw enforcement operation on Tuesday night, leading to the arrests of 30 other people.

Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya said the operation exposed illegal activities across the inner CBD, including a brothel on Bloed Street.

“We have just finished a bylaw enforcement in the CBD. This is one of the establishments at the corner of Bloed Street and one of the most chaotic parts of our CBD that we have not focused on,” said Moya in a video posted on X.

Authorities found dozens of rooms inside the building being used as offices to sell sex.

Moya confirmed the involvement of illegal immigrants and the sale of fake alcohol.

“What we have found here, these Chinese, they are running a prostitution ring. I mean they’ve got tons of rooms here. They are selling fake alcohol, they’ve employed illegal immigrants,” she said.

She said that the operation revealed corruption among city officials.

“But what is clear is that these people are working with our officials. The electricity, the way it is done, they are confessing that they have paid R5,000. So we have a problem internally, our officials are not loyal, some of them,” said Moya.

The arrested officials and others face charges for running a prostitution ring and employing illegal immigrants.

“This is one of the ways in which we’re going to reclaim the city. In the next few weeks, this place is going to look different. You’ve got my word on it,” said Moya.

Tshwane MMC for community safety Hannes Coetzee said the raids targeted multiple illegal activities in the CBD.

“We did a special operation in the CBD with TMPD, where many were arrested for prostitution, non-compliance, and large storage of alcohol without the necessary certificates. We have to clean our city, buildings with about 100 rooms in a shop, illegals hiding on the roof,” he said.

Coetzee also said that the city would continue operations to enforce the law.

“In Tshwane, if you hide we will find you. They were found, arrested without legal documentation. We will enforce the law. No hiding,” he said.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) conducted multiple operations across the city at the weekend, focusing on illegal immigration, drunk driving and unlicensed alcohol sales.

“On Saturday November 8, TMPD members from Region 2 Sector 2 carried out a crime prevention operation focused on illegal immigration and successfully apprehended 32 illegal immigrants,” said the TMPD.

During another operation, 60 individuals were arrested for various offences, including driving under the influence and contravening the Immigration Act, while 48 Aarto infringement notices were issued.

Additional operations in Pretoria North led to six arrests for suspected drunk driving.

The city has vowed to continue law enforcement operations across Tshwane, with officials emphasising that illegal activity will not be tolerated.

