No more delays in Isis-linked murder trial, says judge

The last known picture of Rodney and Rachel Saunders on February 8 2018, while they had been filming a show on rare plants in the foothills of the Drakensberg with BBC presenter Nick Bailey, middle. The couple were killed a few days later.

Durban high court judge Esther Steyn says further delays in the trial of three Isis-linked people charged with murdering and kidnapping international botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders would not serve justice or the accused.

Steyn was speaking on Wednesday after granting an adjournment following yet another request from the defence.

Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio, 41, his wife Bibi Fatima Patel, 30, and Malawian Mussa Ahmed Jackson, 35, are charged with kidnapping, robbery, theft and the murders of Rodney Charles Saunders, 74, and his wife, Dr Rachel May Saunders, 63, in February 2018 in the Eshowe area.

Del Vecchio and Jackson, who were in Kokstad before the trial resumed, were brought to Westville Prison where Patel was being held.

On Monday, Shaheen Seedat, who represents the couple, told the court his clients were [allegedly] assaulted by correctional services officials at the Westville Prison and they did not want to go to court.

“I tried to assist and had the matter postponed to November 10 to allow the accused to be seen by a district surgeon and to allow Del Vechio and Patel to procure a private medical practitioner,” said Steyn.

On Tuesday, Steyn was informed a Dr Kajee would see Patel. She said Patel had received medication but not the medication she wanted.

On Wednesday, proceedings got off to a shaky start when the defence told the court their clients were still not ready to proceed with the trial.

Seedat claimed Patel has body pains and was suffering recurring nightmares in the aftermath of the alleged assault in the prison.

“She has indicated she is suffering from the trauma of the incident and was having a mental breakdown,” said Seedat.

Jackson’s legal representative, Patrick Mkhumbuzi, said his client’s left and right knees were swollen, and he was in severe pain requiring strong medication.

“He is not in a position to proceed with trial,” said Mkhumbuzi.

Senior prosecutor Mahen Naidu opposed the adjournment, saying the trial had last proceeded in April last year.

“The accused are merely required to sit and listen to proceedings. The matter has been delayed long enough and cannot be delayed any further,” said Naidu.

Steyn said no evidence had been tendered to court since April last year and the matter needed to be finalised to make a ruling.

“The accused need to see that their instructions are made to their representatives. They also need to get medication,” said Steyn.

She also called for the witnesses to be present when the trial resumes on Thursday.

