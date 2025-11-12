Online learning: Here’s how parents can vet institutions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A public database of accredited schools and providers is available online for parents who want to confirm registration.

The South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (Sacai) has refuted suggestions that online schooling is illegal or of poor quality.

Sacai, which Umalusi accredits to oversee national senior certificate (NSC) examinations for registered online and distance education providers, said home education is legal and a growing sector.

Online and distance learning, when done properly, offers high-quality and internationally aligned education comparable to traditional schools, the institute said.

More than 70 online schools and distance learning providers are registered with Sacai to prepare pupils for the NSC exams.

Addressing recent reports about an institution unable to issue report cards, the institute said the entity was not a registered online school or accredited provider but a private learning centre.

“Learning centres are not authorised to issue report cards for grades 10 to 12 and should only support parents and pupils who are formally enrolled with registered institutions,” it said

The organisation said it is working with education authorities to create a stronger regulatory framework to safeguard pupils, protect the NSC’s credibility, and root out unregistered or opportunistic operators.

Sacai highlighted the difference between online schools and distance education providers, stating online schools deliver the full NSC curriculum digitally, through live or recorded lessons, while distance providers supply structured learning materials to parents, who may use tutors or centres for support.

The organisation acknowledged most problems arise from unregulated learning centres, but stressed many operate professionally and uphold proper teaching and assessment standards.

“Parents need to make informed choices when selecting schools.”

Follow this link for Umalusi-accredited independent schools registered with Sacai that offer the NSC qualification to pupils in the FET phase (grades 10 to 12).

Follow this link for online schools and DEPs (including repeater centres) registered with Sacai that offer the NSC qualification to distance pupils in the FET phase (grades 10 to 12).

