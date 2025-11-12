‘Respect your neighbours’: Ekurhuleni urges residents to be mindful when slaughtering

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

City of Ekurhuleni warns that residents must be considerate of others during festive seasons when slaughtering.

The City of Ekurhuleni has urged residents to show respect and consideration to their neighbours when slaughtering animals for traditional or religious purposes during the festive season.

There are public health bylaws that regulate these practices.

Residents planning slaughtering rituals are required to notify the council in writing at least 14 days before the event and to obtain written permission.

The bylaws also state that slaughtering must not be visible to the public and the meat must be used only for the purpose of the religious or ceremonial event.

Disposal of any animal parts or waste matter not used or eaten must be done in a manner that avoids creating a public health hazard or public health nuisance.

Animals may only be kept for 12 hours before slaughter, and there may not be any noise disturbances.

Violations of the bylaws may lead to fines.

Metro spokesperson Zweli Dlamini urged residents to celebrate their ceremonies with responsibility and respect towards their surroundings.

“We understand the importance of these practices, but we also encourage residents to practice cultural traditions responsibly and to be considerate of neighbours to ensure a peaceful and safe festive season for everyone.”

