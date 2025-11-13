Cedrick Nkabinde ‘was offered settlement to resign from Ipid’ after blowing whistle on alleged corruption

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cedrick Nkabinde, chief of staff in the police ministry, testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The chief of staff in the police ministry, Cedrick Nkabinde, has revealed that he was pressured into resigning from his role at the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in 2018 after blowing the whistle on alleged rogue elements within the division, which implicated former Ipid head Robert McBride.

Nkabinde joined Ipid in 2010 as a captain. He was promoted to an assistant director in 2012, a position he held until he left in 2018.

Appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating corruption in the criminal justice system, Nkabinde recounted the events leading to his suspension and eventual resignation.

He said his whistleblowing report, submitted to former police minister Bheki Cele, implicated McBride and led to a “misunderstanding” between them.

Nkabinde claimed that McBride obtained the report which “upset” him and, feeling implicated, suspended Nkabinde immediately.

During his disciplinary hearing in 2018, Nkabinde said, McBride had arrived at the venue, which shocked everyone.

McBride allegedly offered him a settlement agreement to resign, and all charges would be dropped, which he accepted.

“I left Ipid after agreeing to the settlement agreement with McBride. I had no choice but to accept the agreement and walk away,” Nkabinde said.

He added that the report was also used to not renew McBride’s contract, “hence he hates me with a passion”.

The hearings continue.

TimesLIVE