Community shocked by death of former East London pupil Rachel Otte in Cape Town

Mandilakhe Kwababana

Reporter

The death of Rachel Otte, a former pupil of Clarendon High School in East London, in what is believed to have been a home invasion in her cottage in Fish Hoek, Cape Town, has shocked many who knew her.

Otte, 22, who grew up in East London, worked as a photographer and digital designer in the coastal suburb. She has been described as a dedicated and bubbly person.

Her body was discovered on the morning of November 7 in what police are investigating as a murder linked to a house break-in and robbery.

