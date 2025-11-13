Community shocked by death of former East London pupil Rachel Otte in Cape Town

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The death of Rachel Otte, a former pupil of Clarendon High School in East London, in what is believed to have been a home invasion in her cottage in Fish Hoek, Cape Town, has shocked many who knew her.

Otte, 22, who grew up in East London, worked as a photographer and digital designer in the coastal suburb. She has been described as a dedicated and bubbly person.

Her body was discovered on the morning of November 7 in what police are investigating as a murder linked to a house break-in and robbery.

