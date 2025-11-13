IN PICS | Unhygienic food store and messy hair salons get mayoral shakedown

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Salon owner in Johannesburg CBD closing her store after authorities find out that her passport has expired. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero ordered an informal meat and fish trader to close her store on Wednesday as part of the rolling clean-up campaign in the city centre.

The trader’s store grabbed Morero’s attention due to the unsanitary smell. When he asked for her documentation, he found her passport had expired in 2023.

Informal businesses around Joubert Park, such as car washes, were also instructed to halt trading as they were using the city’s infrastructure including water pipes to wash taxis and cars.

The mayor joined staff from City Power, Pikitup and Joburg Water to enforce by-laws, starting from the park. Permits for street traders were checked the team moved across several streets in the area.

Owners of small hair and nail salons were encouraged to tidy up the areas surrounding their businesses. There were used hairspray bottles, dirty gloves and hairpiece boxes lying around the stores, especially at their entrances. Bins were also overflowing with empty hair products.

Morero - wearing a Pikitup uniform - said the campaign goes beyond cleaning the city at a surface level. It also aims to tackle deeper issues such as illegal migrants, unlawful electricity use and poor water and sewage infrastructure.

TimesLIVE