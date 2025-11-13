Is Nelson Mandela Bay metro out of its depth for pool season?

Security fears have resurfaced in Nelson Mandela Bay as councillors warn that extortion syndicates could once again target municipal swimming pools by demanding thousands in protection fees from workers as the holiday season approaches.
The councillors raised the alarm over the security risks during a sport, recreation, arts and culture committee meeting this week.
At the meeting, councillors revealed that members of a protection fee racket from New Brighton had allegedly stormed the swimming pool premises in the township late in 2024, demanding R3,200 a month from each municipal employee working there.
Sport and recreation political head Neville Higgins tabled a report on the proposed pools for the 2025/2026 swimming pool season during his first meeting as chair of the portfolio.
