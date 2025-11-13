South AfricaPREMIUM

Is Nelson Mandela Bay metro out of its depth for pool season?

Security concerns include syndicates demanding protection fees at municipal facilities

Nomazima Nkosi

Assistant Editor: Investigations

The pristine New Brighton Swimming Pool has never been used since construction was completed in 2019
SAFETY FEARS: Staff at the New Brighton swimming pool have been targeted by extortionists (WERNER HILLS)

Security fears have resurfaced in Nelson Mandela Bay as councillors warn that extortion syndicates could once again target municipal swimming pools by demanding thousands in protection fees from workers as the holiday season approaches.

The councillors raised the alarm over the security risks during a sport, recreation, arts and culture committee meeting this week.

At the meeting, councillors revealed that members of a protection fee racket from New Brighton had allegedly stormed the swimming pool premises in the township late in 2024, demanding R3,200 a month from each municipal employee working there.

Sport and recreation political head Neville Higgins tabled a report on the proposed pools for the 2025/2026 swimming pool season during his first meeting as chair of the portfolio.

