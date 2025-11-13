‘Keeping them locked up brings us peace’ — Family relieved as teens drop Lusanda Mathabela bail bid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two teenagers accused of killing 19-year-old Lusanda Mathabela abandoned their bail application in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court on Wednesday

The family of 19-year-old Lusanda Mathabela who was found stabbed to death in her family home in Mataffin, Nelspruit, on November 3 have welcomed the decision to keep the suspects accused of her murder behind bars.

Two 18-year-olds, Katlego Mokoena and Lungelo Sithole, abandoned their bail application in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

One of the accused is reported to an ex boyfriend of Mathabela.

Speaking to the SABC, family spokesperson Ali Sibiya said: “I am happy because, on a serious note, we are hurting as a family and them getting bail was going to hurt us more.”

While the case has been postponed to January 28, 2026 for further investigations the family said they are relieved the suspects will remain in custody, adding it would bring them peace.

The courtroom was filled with Mathabela’s family members, community supporters and public figures, including Mpumalanga MEC for sports, arts and culture Leah Mabuza and Miss Mpumalanga 2025 Malibongwe Mkhwanazi.

Outside court several organisations including Bella’s Athletics Club and GRIP (Gender-Based Violence and Recovery Centre) staged a picket in solidarity with Mathabela’s family.

MEC Mabuza again called on the national government to declare gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) a national disaster.

“We demand that GBVF be declared a national disaster so that resources are directed to the department of justice as well as SAPS,” she said.

“Our children are dying, our women are being killed for no apparent reasons. Crime is escalating on a daily basis, particularly the killing of children and women, and therefore it should be declared a disaster.”

Mathabela’s funeral service was held at Alliance Church in KaNyamazane last Saturday and she was laid to rest at Rocky Drift Cemetery.

Meanwhile the #WomenForChange organisation has announced plans for a national shutdown on November 21 ahead of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg to protest against government inaction on GBVF.

TimesLIVE