More than 7,300 patients harmed at Joburg public hospitals in a year

Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko says the department has taken 55 disciplinary actions against those implicated in serious adverse events.

Thousands of patients have suffered harm, and in some cases death, in Gauteng’s public hospitals due to preventable medical errors, poor care and substandard conditions.

From April 1 2024 to March 31 this year, the province recorded a staggering 7,386 serious adverse events (SAEs), a rise from 7,117 the previous year.

These incidents included patient accidents, pressure ulcers acquired during admission, self-inflicted injuries and health-care associated infections — all circumstances that have led to avoidable injury, permanent disability or death.

Hospitals with the most avoidable incidents

In a written reply to questions from the DA in the Gauteng legislature, health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko revealed that the province’s largest hospitals were the biggest contributors to the alarming figures.

The hospitals with the most SAEs were:

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital – 1,257;

Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital – 600;

Steve Biko Academic Hospital – 592;

Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital – 498; and

Helen Joseph Hospital – 434.

Other hospitals also recorded high numbers:

Weskoppies Hospital – 426;

Leratong Hospital – 414; and

Tembisa Hospital – 384.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the department had taken 55 disciplinary actions during the reporting period, despite the thousands of serious incidents.

DA raises alarm over lack of accountability

Gauteng DA health spokesperson Jack Bloom expressed concern that disciplinary action remains minimal despite the continued rise in patient harm.

“Many of these incidents could have been avoided. Patients should be healed in hospitals, not suffer injury or death because of poor care. High payouts for medical negligence are another outcome of SAEs,” he said.

As of October, the Gauteng health department said, it had reduced its total civil lawsuit claims liability from R18bn in 2023 to less than R7bn in the current financial year.

Health department’s response and recommendations

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the department was implementing several measures to reduce incidents of patient harm, including:

adopting a culture of risk assessment and hazard identification;

consequence management through labour relations and professional bodies;

developing and reviewing standard operating procedures;

increasing staff numbers to improve staff-to-patient ratios;

providing psychotherapy for affected patients, families and staff;

strengthening leadership and governance structures;

improving handover processes between shifts and EMS staff; and

continuous training and orientation to close skills gaps.

She said hospital managers and supervisors conduct regular audits, quality walkabouts and ward rounds, alongside unannounced supervisory visits aimed at identifying and fixing patient safety risks before they escalate.

“There has been consequence management of involved staff through progressive discipline and formal processes. The department also conducts continuous training and workshops on patient safety incident management.”

However, Bloom argued that while the department claims to be addressing the issue, SAEs continue to rise annually, suggesting that the measures are not yielding meaningful results: “The department claims it implements a wide variety of measures to reduce SAEs, but these are clearly failing as they go up year by year.”

